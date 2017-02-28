Several items missing after break-in at Portsmouth Shell station

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for whoever broke into the Shell gas station at 3500 High Street.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the gas station. Once on scene, they found the front door had its glass broken.

Police say it appears someone used a rock to break the glass on the front door to get inside. Several items have been reported missing.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.