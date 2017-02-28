Reck on the Road: Narissa Bond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s a story behind each song, but sometimes it’s hard to know what that story is. So local singer-songwriter Narissa Bond will often tell a story about how the song came about, before she sings the song.

Many of those songs are stories written to remember her family legacy, a legacy that goes back to slavery in America. And while many of these stories include the struggle of hardship, they all end on a positive note about hope. Find out more about Narissa Bond, in this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.