PRHA board members fight to keep their positions at city council hearing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some members of the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board are fighting to keep their positions Tuesday night.

Portsmouth City Council recently voted to hold a hearing to remove PRHA board members who have served for longer than six months.

“Somewhere along the way, in the last six to 12 months, [the board] has really lost its way and the only way I know how to fix this is to start at the top,” Councilwoman Elizabeth Psimas said.

Two members — Joe Haskell and Teresa Gunn — resigned last week.

Flossie Bridgeford and Danielle Jones are appealing to council to keep their positions. Commissioner Joe Fleming was supposed to make his case, too, but did not show up Tuesday.

Bridgeford was first to speak, saying she didn’t attend to “fight for her seat,” but for “what is right.”

Councilman Bill Moody questioned her on the controversial firing of former Executive Director Hal Short. She refused to respond and said only that it was a legal matter.

Jones touted her experience, including training and awards she’s received.

“I am not a quitter,” she said.

Council has gone into a closed session and is expected to soon vote on the removals.

