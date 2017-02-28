Police seek 3 suspects in attempted armed robbery of 7-Eleven



PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking to identify three suspects who are suspected to be involved in an attempted armed robbery of a convenience store.

Portsmouth police say the incident happened during the overnight hours of Feb. 18 at the 7-Eleven on Mt. Vernon Avenue. A man with most of his face covered went into the store and demanded money at gunpoint.

Employees at the store locked themselves in the office and refused to come out. The suspect left without any cash.

Police issued surveillance video Tuesday morning that shows three men walking in a parking lot as well as still images of the would-be armed robber. The three shown at the beginning of the video are all believed to be involved.

It is unknown how all three are connected to the incident.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize the men.