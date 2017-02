PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth are investigating the overnight shooting death of a man.

Investigators say it happened just after midnight on Portsmouth Boulevard near Deep Creek Boulevard. Paramedics say someone shot him in the stomach. They took him to a nearby hospital where he died.

10 on your side’s Rico Bush is on the scene which is centered around a home on Portsmouth Boulevard.

We’re working to find out who the victim is and what information police have about the shooter.