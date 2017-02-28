Outlaw’s career night carries Virginia Tech past No. 25 Miami

By Published:
Virginia Tech's Zach LeDay celebrates after dunking the ball against Miami late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday Feb. 27, 2017, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Virginia Tech won 66-61. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Virginia Tech's Zach LeDay celebrates after dunking the ball against Miami late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday Feb. 27, 2017, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Virginia Tech won 66-61. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ty Outlaw scored a career-high 24 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 66-61 victory over No. 25 Miami on Monday night.

Outlaw, who was averaging 5.0 points per game, set a school record with eight 3-pointers for the Hokies (21-8, 10-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their third straight game and fifth in the last six. Virginia Tech also moved to 15-1 at home this season.

Miami (20-9, 10-7), which moved into The Associated Press top-25 for the first time this season earlier in the day, led 50-48 with just under seven minutes to go.

However, the Hokies went on a 12-4 run to take the lead for good. Virginia Tech scored on five straight possessions, with the final five points coming on a 3-pointer by Outlaw and a dunk by Zach LeDay for a 60-54 lead with 2:11 remaining.

Anthony Lawrence led Miami with 18 points.