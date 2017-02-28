City council considers revoking Norfolk club’s entertainment privileges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council wants to revoke entertainment privileges for a nightclub on Plume Street.

In 2012, city council granted the special exception to The Palace to operate an entertainment venue. The special exception was given to The Palace on conditions such as operating hours, when alcohol can be served and more.

Council says the city has evidence that The Palace has been operating outside those conditions and mentioned that the club has had “public safety issues.”

.@NorfolkVA accuses The Palace of ~$185K in back taxes. Attorney for nightclub disputes claim & calls this a "smear campaign" by city. #hrva — Joe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) February 28, 2017

“Efforts have been made by the city to resolve the issues created by this violation, but the owner has been unable or unwilling to reach an appropriate resolution,” council’s agenda for its Tuesday meeting reads.

Kenny Bullock, the owner of the club, said Tuesday that the city is discriminating against his nightclub.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Bullock said.

10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher is at city council and will have the latest tonight on FOX 43 at 10 and WAVY News at 11.