Man robs Domino’s Pizza in Suffolk at gunpoint

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking to identify a man who robbed a Domino’s Pizza in Suffolk.

The robbery reportedly happened at the Domino’s in downtown Suffolk shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. A man armed with a gun demanded money from the business, before getting away with cash.

Police on Tuesday issued images from surveillance video that appear to show the suspected robber pull a gun on an employee, before getting away with cash in-hand.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if know anything about this robbery or recognize the suspect.

