Man pleads guilty to accessory after homicide in 2015 Va. Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of three men charged in a homicide outside of a Virginia Beach strip club entered a plea Tuesday.

Keith Mitchell pleaded guilty to accessory after homicide.

Mitchell was arrested along with Raiquan Lamont Turner and Timothy Josaahn Watson in connection to the shooting death of Paul Abbey on May 30, 2015. It happened outside Cheetah’s Lounge on Diamond Springs Road.

Turner and Watson are charged with murder, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. They are set to go to trial on March 6 and March 21, respectively.

Mitchell will be sentenced on May 22.

Timothy Josaahn Watson (Photo courtesy VBPD) Raiquan Lamont Turner (Photo courtesy VBPD)