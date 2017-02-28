In The Kitchen: Mardi Gras Feast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On this Fat Tuesday, the one-and-only Chef J. Ponder came into our kitchen and made for us a New Orleans inspired feast for Mardi Gras. He made Cajun Catfish, Dirty Rice, Chicken Gumbo and a Spicy Crawfish Boil!
Chef’s Table – In The Kitchen with Chef Ponder
Featuring Chef Terence Tomlin
Enjoy a Delicious Four-Course meal while sitting at the chef’s table, and get served personally from the chef.
Seating is Limited!
Saturday, April 29
First Seating: 5:30pm
Second Seating: 7:30pm
555 S. Independence Blvd
Virginia Beach
For tickets & Information, visit ChefJPonder.com