In The Kitchen: Mardi Gras Feast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On this Fat Tuesday, the one-and-only Chef J. Ponder came into our kitchen and made for us a New Orleans inspired feast for Mardi Gras. He made Cajun Catfish, Dirty Rice, Chicken Gumbo and a Spicy Crawfish Boil!

Chef’s Table – In The Kitchen with Chef Ponder

Featuring Chef Terence Tomlin

Enjoy a Delicious Four-Course meal while sitting at the chef’s table, and get served personally from the chef.

Seating is Limited!

Saturday, April 29

First Seating: 5:30pm

Second Seating: 7:30pm

555 S. Independence Blvd

Virginia Beach

For tickets & Information, visit ChefJPonder.com