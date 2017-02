NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An HRT bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle in Newport News Tuesday night.

Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to intersection of Canon and City Center boulevards at 7:26 p.m. Officials say a bus was making a turn and was too close to the other vehicle when they collided.

Five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The bus also had minor damage.

