Hampton Roads traffic increases by largest rate in 14 years, study says

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — You may not be surprised to hear it: The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO) has found an increase in traffic in the region not seen in the past 14 years.

The agency did a study that showed a 2.2 percent increase in travel in 2016 compared to the year before. That’s the largest year-to-year increase in regional roadway travel since 2002.

Roadway travels in the area have nearly returned to the record level seen in 2007, before the recession.

Looking only at weekdays, traffic volumes in Hampton Roads increased by 3.5 percent in 2016. HRPTO says this is the largest amount that regional weekday volumes have grown throughout the 2000s.

Read more about the study here.