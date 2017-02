NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police found a gunshot victim on W. Balview Ave. overnight.

According to emergency dispatchers, officers responded to the 100 block of W. Balview Ave. in Ocean View around 2:51 a.m. after receiving reports of a gunshot victim on the area.

Police arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took the man to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.

