VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews found no fire Tuesday morning after investigating a report of smoke at Red Mill Elementary in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach dispatchers tell WAVY.com there was a report of someone seeing smoke in the building around 7:10 a.m.

No students were in the school at the time, according to dispatch.

Dispatchers said shortly before 8 a.m. that no fire was found crews had cleared the scene.

