VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina is scheduled to give a speech Tuesday as a part of a luncheon series held by Regent University.

Fiorina is slated to speak at the Founders’ Inn and Spa around noon for the Executive Leadership Series. She is said to be speaking on “Lessons in Leadership” at the event.

Tickets for the event were sold on the Regent University website.

10 On Your Side’s Laura Caso will have coverage of Fiorina’s speech on air and online.