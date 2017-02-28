PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s a big weekend for local history and you can relive the past at the Battle of Hampton Roads Weekend at The Mariners’ Museum and Park in Newport News.

We got all the details from Mariners’ Museum and Park President & CEO Howard H. Hoege III. The weekend includes an amazing night of great food.

Battle of Hampton Roads Weekend

Saturday & Sunday

History Bites – Saturday Night at 6:30 p.m.

Mariners’ Museum & Park

Newport News

BattleOfHamptonRoads.com

(757) 596-2222

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mariners’ Museum & Park.