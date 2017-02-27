Woman accused of stealing from same Newport News store four times

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman accused of shoplifting at the same store four different times was arrested after she came back a fifth time.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Priscilla Ledezma-Mariscal Friday at the Ulta Beauty on Jefferson Avenue.

In December, police say she came to the store, took a cosmetic bag off a display and filled it up with merchandise. When employees confronted her, police say Ledezma-Mariscal started talking loudly and then walked out.

She now faces nine charges related to the four incidents, including two counts of grand larceny.