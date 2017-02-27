Watch: Steph Curry ignores timeout game plan, helps fan win $5,000

(NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Golden State Warriors fans pack Oracle Arena to watch Steph Curry do the unthinkable — drive the lane and finish with acrobatic layups, dribble defenders into oblivion, and showcase one of the longest shooting ranges in NBA history.

While he’s a great scorer, he’s even better dishing out the assists. One lucky Warriors fan learned that first-hand Saturday.

Steph Curry with the assist during the timeout!#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/RBXSyY9hUz — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2017

During a timeout in Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, a fan, identified as Carly, played an off-brand version of Skee-ball. Her goal was to roll mini-basketballs up a ramp and land them in buckets labeled with amounts of money. Whatever she scores, she takes home in cash.

Her first throws were off-target — to say the least — but Curry stepped in on her final throw to help her out. As Carly throws her final ball, which actually hits the ramp — a nice change of pace from her first two throws — Curry steps in and catches the ball, then throws it into the $2,500 bucket.

Curry runs back to the huddle as fans cheer and Carly stands confused. After a brief consult, the bewildered hypeman announced the team will honor the result despite the hilarious infraction of the rules. The camera shows Curry triumphantly raise his hands after the announcement.

Carly also got a special treat because the final throw — with a gold ball — meant the prize was doubled, so she earned $5,000 total. Curry, no doubt, earned a fan for life.

For those eager to criticize Curry’s divided attention between the sideshow and the Warriors’ game against the Nets, stand down. Curry led all scorers with 27 points as the Warriors (49-9) defeated the Nets (9-49) 112-95.