Virginia Beach residents wake up to find slashed tires

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some Virginia Beach residents are frustrated and deflated after finding their tires slashed when they woke up Monday morning.

“I’ve had to replace seven tires,” said resident Nicole Stevenson. “I’m pissed off.”

Stevenson is upset because every weekend over the last month, her tires have been cut.

“Somebody is literally messing with my livelihood,” she added. “I can’t get in my car and go when I want to. I’m living like, stranded at my house until I get my tires situated.”

Stevenson moved into the Berkshire Apartments off of Virginia Beach Boulevard three years ago. She says she never had an issue until a month ago.

“I don’t sleep well,” she said.

According to online police reports, nearly 16 other cases have been called in.

Stevenson would like to see more help from apartment management. 10 On Your Side called management and were told staff is working with police. They also have a security company that is patrolling parking lots.

“I would hate to be one that come out and catch them doing that,” Stevenson said. “What do I do about them doing that, but to defend my car? I just want it to stop and for them to get caught, then I can take it from there.”