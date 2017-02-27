Two men facing charges in Williamsburg assault

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are facing charges in connection to an alleged assault in Williamsburg.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, officers responded to a gas station in the 1600 block of Richmond Road for a reported assault. When police got to the scene, they spoke to the victim, who said he was assaulted by two men, 29-year-old Marlon Shay Hamilton and 33-year-old Kenneth Edward Hamilton.

Medics responded to help the victim, who declined being taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police took out a warrant for maiming against Marlon Hamilton on Friday, Feb. 24. A warrant charging Kenneth Hamilton with assault was served that same day.

Authorities are still looking for Marlon Hamilton.