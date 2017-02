SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man was arrested Sunday on an assault by mob charge.

Authorities say 33-year-old Charles Douglas Hyman, Jr.’s arrest stems from an incident that happened on June 6, 2016.

At about 3:35 p.m. that day, officers were called to the 300 block of S. Main Street. Police say the victim and his girlfriend had been assaulted by five people.

There were no injuries reported.