Security guard charged in fatal Chesapeake shooting denied bond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The security guard charged in the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old man in late-January was denied bond in a court hearing Monday morning.

Twenty-one-year-old Johnathan Cromwell is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen.

WAVY’s Matt Gregory reports the judge denied Cromwell bond Monday based on the violence of the crime.

Chen was fatally shot outside of the River Walk community’s clubhouse on Jan. 26. Responding officers found Chen inside of a minivan with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 60-year-old died at the scene. Family members claim Chen did not speak any English and was playing Pokemon Go at the time.

A family attorney said Chen played the game as a way to keep up with his children and grandchildren.

A defense attorney has claimed that Cromwell, an employee of Citywide Protection Services, acted in self-defense when he shot Chen.

Cromwell’s father said Monday that his son has not been fired from the company.

The community had a contract with Citywide when the shooting happened. A member of the community’s association confirmed last Wednesday that their contract with the firm had been ended.

Attorney Andrew Sacks, who represents Citywide, claimed Cromwell approached Chen while the 60-year-old was in an area he had been previously barred from.

Sacks said Chen did not stop and drove toward Cromwell, who attempted to get out of the way. Cromwell then fired his gun out of “fear for his life and safety” in an effort to “stop and repel the threat to his life and safety,” Sacks said in a statement Feb. 10.

10 On Your Side’s Matt Gregory will have full updates from Chesapeake on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.