Police: Man caught during attempted burglary of Hampton restaurant

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was caught early Monday morning attempting to burglarize a Hampton restaurant.

Officers were called to burglary in progress at Kim’s Chinese Restaurant around 3:30 a.m. Police say they found the would-be burglar inside of the restaurant and took him in to custody.

The man, 53-year-old Warner Henry Griffin, is charged with breaking and entering as well as grand larceny.

Police say Griffin broke a window to get into the restaurant. His attempts to remove property from inside were thwarted after a concerned citizen called 911.

Griffin is currently being held at Hampton City Jail.