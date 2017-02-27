ODU student shot at house party over the weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Old Dominion University senior is recovering from a weekend shooting. It happened outside of a party at a house just off campus at 42nd Street and Elkhorn Avenue.

The victim, who took a bullet to his back, told WAVY.com, “From shock I guess I did not feel the bullet at first, until my friend told me there was blood coming down my back.”

An ambulance took the victim to the hospital where he said doctors removed the bullet.

“They said if it was an inch closer it would have hit my spine and I probably would have been paralyzed or dead.”

Officers were called to the house around 11:30 p.m. Police say the bullets came from a car driving past the house. Several bullets hit the house. The victim told 10 On Your Side neither he nor his friends got a good look at the car because as soon as they heard gunfire, they ducked for cover.

Police have no information on suspects and that’s why the victim didn’t want to reveal his face or name.

“I’m not a hatred type person, so I could say that whoever did it, they’re not going through a great time in their life so I feel bad for them that they feel a need to have to do something like this” the victim told 10 On Your Side. “But I’ll be OK, so that’s all that matters.”

The victim is now home recovering.

ODU sent out an alert to students on Saturday night about the shooting.

Norfolk police are leading the investigation. If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP