Norfolk police: Man stole from 7-Eleven, pointed gun at cashier

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at 3025 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

At 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, police say a man went into the store and began hiding merchandise in his clothing. When the cashier confronted him, he showed a gun he had in his pants and left the store. While outside, the suspect pulled the gun out and pointed it at the cashier.

No one was injured.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his mid 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and last seen wearing a blue North Face jacket, blue jeans, a blue and purple belt and large studded earrings.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.