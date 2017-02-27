Newport News police warn of phone scam

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are warning residents of a phone scam that was reported last week.

Police said in Facebook post Monday that three people have reported receiving phone calls from the Police Information Desk number at 757-928-4100. The calls were reported to police Friday, Feb. 24.

In one case, one of the people was called by someone identifying himself as a police detective. This supposed detective told the person their son had a warrant for his arrest, and required money to make the warrant go away.

The caller reportedly asked for several hundred dollars.

Police say a female caller in the other two instances was less specific and simply demanded money. None of the victims cooperated with the callers, according to police.

Residents are advised to take down the number of the caller and to report instances like this to police. Police said the department will never call demanding money to prevent the service of a warrant.

Contact Newport News Police at 757-247-2500 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if have information on this type of scam.