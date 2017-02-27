Man charged with attempted murder after shot fired at Williamsburg hotel

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shot was fired during an incident at a hotel.

Officers were called to a hotel on Capitol Landing Road around 2:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. Police say Brian Keith Lyons was identified as the suspect.

Police say a person at the hotel claims Lyons shot at him after he had confronted Lyons about firing a gun. The shot hit a car that was between the two men.

Lyons was reportedly staying at the hotel at the time. Officers saw items in his room believed to be narcotics in a sweep of his room.

Those items were seized later during a search.

Police say it was determined that Lyons was either under the influence of narcotics or experiencing a mental health crisis. He was taken to a hospital for a medical and mental evaluation.

Lyons was then taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and is facing several charges for the incident:

Attempted murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Brandishing a firearm

Possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances

Reckless endangerment.

