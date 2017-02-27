Man charged in domestic-related Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 40-year-old man is facing charges for a domestic-related shooting that happened Saturday night in Hampton.

Officers were called to a home on Fairland Avenue around 6:10 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Police say a 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital from the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound. His current status is unknown.

Police said Saturday that the incident was domestic-related.

Corey L. Grant, 40, has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Grant is currently being held at Hampton City Jail.