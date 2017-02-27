Health officials searching for dog who bit someone at JCC park

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District is looking for a medium size brown dog that bit someone on Sunday.

The health department says the dog bit someone at Grove Community Park, 111 Grove Heights Avenue.

If the dog isn’t found, the person who was bit will have to get rabies shots.

The dog will not be taken away from its owner, but will be put on an in-home confinement for 10 days.

If you’ve seen this dog, call the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Environmental Health at 757-603-4277. After hours, please call one of the following animal control offices:

Newport News/Poquoson Animal Control: 595-7387

York County Animal Control: 890-3601

James City County/Williamsburg Animal Control: 253-1800