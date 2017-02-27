Georgia, Virginia ports seek approval of partner agreement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Agencies running the seaports of Georgia and Virginia are asking federal regulators to let them share information on dockside operations and work together in marketing themselves to shipping services.

The Georgia Ports Authority and the Virginia Port Authority announced Monday they have filed paperwork with the Federal Maritime Commission, which would need to approve the agreement.

John Reinhart is the executive director of the authority that operates the Port of Virginia. He said in a statement the partnership with Georgia would help both states’ ports become “more efficient and effective” as larger cargo ships arrive on the East Coast after the Panama Canal’s major expansion last summer.

Georgia operates the Port of Savannah, the nation’s fourth-busiest container port. The Port of Virginia ranks No. 6 in U.S. container trade.

