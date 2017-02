HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Coast Guard received a distress call Monday afternoon from a boat in the area of the James River and Elizabeth River, according to spokesman Petty Officer Joshua Canup.

The call came in around 1:40 p.m.

A Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City, a Navy helicopter from Chambers Field and a VMRC marine unit are currently aiding in the search for the vessel.

Chopper 10 is headed to the scene. Stay with WAVY for updates on the search.