NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews quickly extinguished a kitchen fire at a Norfolk apartment Monday.

Firefighters were called to a two-story apartment building in the 1500 block of W. Little Creek Road at 6:45 p.m. for a report of a kitchen fire. Crews found smoke coming from the building.

The fire was marked under control within 10 minutes.

Smoke detectors alerted residents to the fire. No one was injured or displaced.

The cause of the fire was cooking.