Crews battle fire at Chesapeake condo

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake firefighters battled a fire at a condominium overnight in the Greebrier section of the city.

According to a news release from Capt. Lawrence Matthews with the Chesapeake Fire Dept., crews responded to the 1600 block of Orchard Grove Drive around 2:45 a.m. after a two-story condo caught fire.

Firefighters arrived within eight minutes of receiving the call and found smoke coming from the front door. Crews rescued a cat while fighting the fire and were able to bring it under control in about 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The fire displaced two people and its cause is being investigated.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.