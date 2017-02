CHESAPEAKE, Va.- Chesapeake Police say an unknown male & female stole $400 worth of meat on February 4, 2017.

The couple stole the meat from a department store located in the Greenbrier section of the city. Police say they left the area in a white Ford van.

If you have information about the identities of these individuals, call, text or submit and online tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.