CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to find a woman who stole $300 worth of perfume bottles from a Chesapeake store.

It happened on Valentine’s Day at a store in the 1400 block of Greenbrier Parkway. Police say the woman took the bottles, hid them in her purse and then walked out without paying.

If you recognize this woman, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Perfume Theft View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Chesapeake police) (Photo: Chesapeake police) (Photo: Chesapeake police)