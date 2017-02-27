Charges withdrawn against Norfolk homicide suspects

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Prosecutors have withdrawn charges against two men charged in a September 2016 homicide, 10 On Your Side has learned.

A spokesperson with the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says charges against Deonte Green and Daniel Carrington were nolle prossed — or withdrawn — due to insufficient evident.

Carrington, 22, and Green, 23, were arrested last fall for the shooting death of 27-year-old Darrell L. Beck Jr.

Both were charged with second-degree murder following the shooting. Green pleaded not guilty to the shooting in October of 2016.

