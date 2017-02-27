4 shot outside Newport News movie theater overnight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Four people were shot outside a busy movie theater in the City Center area of Newport News overnight.

Police say it happened at 12:36 am Monday in front of the Paragon City Center 12 on Fountain Lane, just off Thimble Shoals Road. Investigators say it was a drive-by shooting. Three females and 1 male were shot. An ambulance took 3 people to the hospital and 1 person showed up to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say all the victims have non-life threatening injuries and should recover. Investigators say the victims are not cooperating in the investigation.

At this point, detectives have not given us any suspect information. If you know anything, call the Crime Line.