Virginia democratic gubernatorial candidate stops in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello stopped in Hampton Roads for his “Equal Justice for All Tour.”

Perriello says he made the tour in February during Black History Month to show how far society has come and how far it still needs to go for equal justice.

Nearly 30 residents gathered at the Catch N Release Restaurant to ask Perriello questions. Those questions ranging from veterans affairs to the Affordable Care Act to Education to Opoid treatment.

Perriello also spoke passionately about redistricted maps and says that if elected, he would veto any maps that were drawn for partisan. He’s only three weeks into his campaign and polls show he’s even with Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam.

Perriello believes he’s made ground in such a short time because his message of equal justice for all Virginians in a divisive political climate.

“We want to stand against that hate and division which I think our campaign has done fearlessly but all off that positive vision that we have a better view,” Perriello says.

Perriello will be in Norfolk on Monday and will hold a meet and greet at Croaker’s Spot Norfolk at 5 p.m.