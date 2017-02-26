Trader Joe’s recalls unsweetened apple sauce products

MONROVIA, CA. (WAVY) – Grocery store chain Trader Joe’s voluntary recalled three unsweetened apple sauce products over the possibility of glass in the sauce on Saturday.

The nationwide recalls are for Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce with a best before date of Oct. 6, 2018 and Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce with a best before date of Aug. 8, 2018. Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce was only recalled on the west coast.

The apple sauces are packed in a 24 oz. glass jar.

Several customers reported finding glass in some of the containers.

The three products have been removed from the shelves and destroyed, according to company officials.

Trader Joe’s say customers who have the products can return them for a full refund or throw them out.