Subjects detained after shots fired near William & Mary campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police and William & Mary Police Departments are investigating gunshots that were fired on campus early Sunday morning.

Williamsburg Police alerted the William & Mary Police Department at around 1:40 a.m after a short burst of gunshots were heard in the area of Stadium Drive. Williamsburg Police were able to immediately detain five suspects. No additional shots were fired.

In the alert email that was sent to William & Mary students, campus police chief Deb Cheesebro said the five people detained do not have any connection to the college. All five of the detained people have been banned from William & Mary and all of its properties, according to Cheesebro.

There were no injuries or property damage from the shots fired.

Williamsburg Police have not yet released any further information about the suspects or the incident.

If you have any additional information about this incident, please contact William & Mary Police at 757-221-4596.