NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating after someone was stabbed in the 1700 block of East Little Creek Road Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch received the emergency call just before 2 p.m. for a possible stabbing victim.

The victim was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.

