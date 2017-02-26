SPORTSWRAP RECAP: ODU maintains momentum with fourth straight win

NORFOLK (WAVY) – A word that kept surfacing after Old Dominion’s 67-53 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday night was “fun.”

Rightfully so, after a fourth straight win. The Monarchs (18-10, 11-5 Conference USA) have not just beaten four straight opponents, the final scores haven’t been close. ODU’s average margin of victory over that span is 20 points.

“People are just happy to play, excited to be here,” said Ahmad Caver, who led the Monarchs with 15 points in the win on Saturday night. “We’re finally making shots, playing with confidence. So, I don’t know, it’s just fun right now.”

There’s that word again.

Even head coach Jeff Jones, known so much for his stern sideline looks, managed to smile after the final horn sounded on Saturday. “Our guys are excited,” said Jones.

“I mean, if you can’t be excited in the position we’re in right now, there’s something wrong with you.”

ODU is now tied for second place in Conference USA, and needs to finish in the top four if they wish to earn a first-round bye in the upcoming Conference USA Tournament. They’re in good position, but will wrap up their season with two games on the road, starting with Texax- El-Paso, the team ODU is currently tied with in the standings.

“Hopefully our guys have gotten a little bit of a taste of the success and they want more, because right now there’s no time to relax,” said Jones.

“Now’s the time we got to put our foot on the pedal, and we got to see if we can’t figure out a way to win a fifth in a row down in El-Paso next week.”