Special Investigation: Police Diversity – Black and Blue

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – For the past two years, 10 On Your Side investigations has revealed that Hampton Roads’ police department demographics don’t reflect their city’s makeup.

Community leaders say that needs to change. Police admit there’s a problem and say they’re trying to recruit minorities, but there are challenges.

In an interview rarely conducted this way, 10 On Your Side created a panel of African American men and asked them why they don’t want to be law enforcement officers.

26-year-old Keon from Virginia Beach says, “They tell you don’t trust them.”

“Being told to watch out be careful avoid those people you wouldn’t want to be in those ranks,” says 22-year-old Tevin from Norfolk.

34-year-old Keion from Hampton says, “You don’t want to separate yourself from the community, only to join that community, and not be fully accepted over there either.”

One of the men on the panel says he has considered law enforcement as a career, but is conflicted.

37-year-old Kenneth from Suffolk says, “I do feel the same way. It’s a shame that we as black men get nervous if and when we do get pulled over.” he continues, “But I’ve also seen friends in a small city who certainly wasn’t a goody goody growing up. She grew up. She became an officer and she’s still herself and still has the same circle of friends.”

The men talked candidly about the bruised relationship between police and the African American community. They even offer suggestions on how to recruit.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera explains what he wants the community to do.

“Someone doesn’t become a cop because of a poster. They become a cop because they realize the virtues of the job. They realize the importance of the job and they realize that individuals will step out and do things for people they’ve never met, they have no connection to and may never see again,” Chief Cervera says.

