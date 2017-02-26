ODU wins fourth straight, rocks Western Kentucky 67-53 on Senior Night

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WAVY) — There was plenty of emotion inside the Ted Constant Center, almost from start to finish. Seniors Denzell Taylor and Jordan Baker were introduced one final time, one or two small skirmishes slowed down play, but at the end of it all, Old Dominion was able to smile with a 67-53 win over Western Kentucky.

Ahmad Caver sank four 3-pointers, scored 15 points, and dished six assists to help the Monarchs (17-10, 10-5) stay red-hot, and win their fourth straight game.

Saturday night wasn’t just another win for ODU, it was another win by a wide margin.

“We were just having fun out there,” said Baker, who ended the night with nine points, and admitted his team was trying to go for a fourth straight win decided by 20 points or more.

“(Ahmad Caver and I) were talking about that on the court…We were just having a blast.”

The win pushes Old Dominion into a second-place tie in Conference USA, setting up a key game with UTEP, also 10-5, in El Paso, Texas on Thursday. Both trail Louisiana Tech (13-3), which was upset by Rice on Saturday.

“It’s tournament basketball, man. March Madness,” said B.J. Stith, who poured in a very productive 13 points. “I’m just glad we’re peaking at the right time.”

His older brother Brandan Stith put up 11 points. Old Dominion was 26-for-57 shooting from the floor (46 percent) while Western Kentucky shot 15 of 49 (31 percent).

The Monarchs never trailed and led 37-23 by halftime. Western Kentucky didn’t score for the first three minutes of the second half until Que Johnson hit a 3-pointer and only came as close as 10 points three times.

Pancake Thomas led the Hilltoppers with 17 points, though was 4 of 10 from the floor, Que Johnson added 12 and Justin Johnson 11. Justin Johnson grabbed seven boards and Thomas six.