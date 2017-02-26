Navy releases statement about deadly NAS Oceana incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Navy has identified Seaman Colton Wright as the sailor who was killed at the base, Friday evening.

According to a statement released by the Navy, Wright crashed his vehicle through NAS Oceana’s back gate, which was closed, around 10:10 p.m. At that time Virginia Beach police were looking for a vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run off base.

A short time later, a distress call went out about an individual who was inside a hanger yelling and causing damage in squadron hallways.

According to the responding Masters at Arms, Wright’s vehicle was outside of the hanger when they arrived on the scene. The MAs searched the building and found Wright, who refused to show his hands and then made aggressive moves. One of the MAs fired a shot, striking Wright.

EMS personnel arrived and Wright was taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital where he later died.

A criminal investigation by Navy Criminal Investigative Service and a Command Investigation directed by Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic are both in progress.