Gunshot victim uncooperative as police investigate shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police responded to the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive Sunday morning for a report of a shooting.

Emergency dispatch received the call at 10:42 p.m. for a possible shooting. When police arrived on scene they could not locate a victim or suspect. Shortly after, police were told a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say, at this time the 18-year-old victim is mostly uncooperative and are continuing to investigate the situation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP .