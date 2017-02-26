Coast Guard rescues two aboard sinking boat near CBBT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard rescued two people aboard a sinking boat near the Third Island at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, Sunday.

According to Coast Guard Station Little Creek, they received notification at 3:15 p.m. for a 23-foot boat that had struck an underwater rock with two people aboard. Station Little Creek sent out two Response Boat-Medium crews. Both crews transferred dewatering pumps to the vessel.

The two crews escorted the boat to Lynnhaven Marine Boatel in Virginia Beach where it was moored up at 4:15 p.m.

“We were lucky to already be training in the area, ” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Wells, coxswain in the second responding RBM. “Station Little Creek is always ready to maintain a quick response to mariners in distress.”

The Virginia Beach Fire Department also assisted the Coast Guard.