W&M holds off Towson 83-79 in regular season finale

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Daniel Dixon scored a career high 32 points shooting 17 for 18 from the free throw line and Nathan Knight scored 20 before fouling out as William & Mary held off a furious Towson rally to beat the Tigers 83-79 on Saturday.

Towson (19-12, 11-7) is the Colonial Athletic Association’s No. 3 seed and will play a quarterfinal tournament game against Northeastern (15-15, 8-10) on March 4.

Jordan McNeil’s 3-pointer brought Towson to within 81-79 with 13 seconds left, and the Tigers outscored William & Mary 37-21 in the final 14-½ minutes. Dixon sealed the win with two free throws with nine seconds left. Greg Malinowski chipped in 10.

William & Mary (16-13, 10-8) took a 31-12 lead before the Tigers battled back and trailed 42-33 at halftime. The Tribe started the second half with an 18-9 run and led 60-42 on Knight’s dunk with 14:46 left.

William Adala Moto led Towson with 15 points, Deshaun Morman and McNeil each scored 13, while Brian Starr and Zane Martin each scored 10.

