Severe weather heads for Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for James City County and Gloucester County until 5 p.m., Saturday.
The storm is currently moving northeast at 55. This storm is capable of producing strong winds in excess of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.
In addition, expect heavy downpours and frequent lightning.
A severe thunderstorm watch is still in effect until 8 p.m. for the following area.
- Charles City
- Gloucester
- Isle of Wight
- City of Williamsburg
- Mathews
- Middlesex
- New Kent
- Northumberland
- York
- City of Hampton
- City of Newport News
