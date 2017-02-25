Severe weather heads for Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for James City County and Gloucester County until 5 p.m., Saturday.

The storm is currently moving northeast at 55. This storm is capable of producing strong winds in excess of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

In addition, expect heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is still in effect until 8 p.m. for the following area.

  • Charles City
  • Gloucester
  • Isle of Wight
  • City of Williamsburg
  • Mathews
  • Middlesex
  • New Kent
  • Northumberland
  • York
  • City of Hampton
  • City of Newport News

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest forecast and updates.