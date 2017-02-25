Severe weather heads for Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for James City County and Gloucester County until 5 p.m., Saturday.

The storm is currently moving northeast at 55. This storm is capable of producing strong winds in excess of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

In addition, expect heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is still in effect until 8 p.m. for the following area.

Charles City

Gloucester

Isle of Wight

City of Williamsburg

Mathews

Middlesex

New Kent

Northumberland

York

City of Hampton

City of Newport News

