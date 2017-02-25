Reynolds Community College attacker arraigned Friday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and Reynolds Community College Police are investigating an attack that occurred on the college’s Parham campus Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place at roughly 12:30 p.m. when 24-year-old Brittany L. Burfield cut a male professor with a box cutter in his office in Burnette Hall. Burfield, of Glen Allen, was apprehended by Reynolds Community College Police as she was attempting to leave the building.

The professor was transported to VCU Medical Center with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

No one else was injured.

Burfield has been charged with one felony count of malicious wounding. Burfield was arraigned Friday morning. Her preliminary court date is set for May 16. She is currently being held without bail at Henrico County Jail-West.

Charges are pending as VSP officials continue their investigation.